PBC demands Farogh Naseem’s resignation as law minister

ISLAMABAD, FEB 22 (DNA) : The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has demanded an immediate removal of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem from the cabinet.

In a statement issued by the PBC, the bar also appreciated Anwar Mansoor Khan’s unconditional apology and resignation from the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP).

The statement also highlighted that the former attorney general had said that his controversial statement in the apex court was known to the government and concerned persons.

It alleged that Mr Nasim was the “mastermind of conspiracies against the judiciary”.

The PBC urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to ‘immediately remove the law minister from the cabinet .

“The prime minister of Pakistan is urged upon to immediately expel him from the federal cabinet in the larger national interest and continuity of the democratically elected government, lets, it is too late.”

On Thursday, Mr Anwar submitted his resignation to President Arif Alvi. “I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the Chairman, has demanded through its press release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney General of Pakistan.”

Both the PBC and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) had demanded the resignation of Anwar following his controversial statement regarding a full-court bench hearing Justice Qazi Faez Isa s case.

Moreover, the law ministry had submitted a response on behalf of the government stating that the oral statement made by the AG was “unauthorised, without instructions and knowledge of the federal government and the answering respondents, and totally uncalled for”.

“It is pointed out that the federal government of Pakistan and the answering respondents hold the superior judiciary for Pakistan in the highest respect and esteem.

“Accordingly, the federal government and the answering respondents dissociate themselves from the statement of the learned attorney general,” the response had read.

“The federal government and the answering respondents verily believe in the rule of law, constitutionalism and the independence of judiciary,” it had added.

That day, Mr Naseem had said the federal government had asked AG Anwar Mansoor to quit.

The law minister had said the government had told the attorney general that it would be better if he submits his resignation himself.