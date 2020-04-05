Parliamentary committee on COVID-19 to meet tomorrow
ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (DNA): The 25-member parliamentary committee
constituted for monitoring and supervision of COVID-19 situation will
meet under the chair of Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser on
Monday (tomorrow).
Asad Qaiser has summoned a meeting of the 25-member parliamentary
committee on coronavirus pandemic at Parliament House tomorrow.
Finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will give a briefing to the
committee over economic and trade situation besides giving detailed
information regarding the federal government’s economic plan.
Commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood will apprise impact of coronavirus
pandemic over trade activities across the country.
A comprehensive review will be presented over coronavirus situation by
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza and National
Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General
Mohammad Afzal regarding the measures adopted to contain the virus.
The member of the parliamentary committee will join the meeting through
video conference.
It is pertinent to mention here that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had formed a
parliamentary committee in March which comprises members of both the
upper and lower houses of parliament to monitor the government’s
measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis.
The committee had been formed with consultations of Prime Minister Imran
Khan and opposition leaders.
Thirteen members of the Senate and 12 of the National Assembly are part
of the committee that will assess and monitor the government’s response
to the COVID-19 crisis. It will also take stock of the adverse impact of
the coronavirus outbreak on the country’s economy. DNA
