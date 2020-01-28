Palestine gifts mobile clinic to health ministry

Pakistan indebted to this goodwill gesture: Dr. Zafar Mirza, Palestine keeps Pakistan in high esteem: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, JAN 28 (DNA) –Palestine has donated mobile clinic to Ministry of Health Services here during a simple but impressive ceremony held at the Embassy of Palestine. Special Assistant on Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza was the chief guest.

The mobile clinic is equipped with all necessary tools to cater to needs of patients who do not have access to hospitals or health centers.

Dr. Zafar Mirza while speaking on the occasion said he was quite heartened by this unique friendly gesture of the State of Palestine and Embassy of Palestine adding this mobile clinic will help us extend healthcare facilities to those living in the far off areas of Pakistan.

“It is a beautiful gift from beautiful people of Pakistan. I am very touched by the strong emotions of Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei which he has for the people of Pakistan and the country”, he added.

Dr. Zafar Mirza further said we have special relationship with the people of Palestine and we have always considered them as our brothers. Pakistan and Pakistani people have always stood with the just and valiant struggle of Palestinian people against Israeli aggression.

The adviser also talked about Kashmir and Indian brutalities perpetrated upon the innocent Kashmiri people adding we know exactly what kind of difficulties nations have to face in order to get rights.

He assured that Pakistan will continue to support Palestinian people in their struggle against the Israeli aggression.

Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei in his remarks thanked the Adviser for accepting the gift and hoped bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries will grow with the each passing day.

The ambassador thanked the Pakistani people and Pakistani leadership for extending whole-hearted support to the cause of Palestine.=DNA

