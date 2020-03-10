Palestine envoy for deeper business ties between two countries

RAWALPINDI, MAR 10 (DNA) – Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabie has said that his country considers Pakistan as his brother and trusted friend.

Pakistan is one of the most important countries in the Islamic world and its role is praiseworthy for the Muslim Brotherhood.

Talking to President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saboor Malik at Chamber house here on Tuesday, the Ambassador said that there was a need for promoting relations between the business community of both countries to promote economic cooperation between Palestine and Pakistan.

The ambassador said that his country would provide one million olive plants to carry forward the plantation drive in Pakistan.

The envoy expressed his gratitude for giving educational opportunities to more than 50,000 Palestinian students who graduated from Pakistani universities and were contributing to the development of Palestine.

He suggested for enhancing interaction between the chambers of commerce of the two countries.

He said that bilateral cooperation in Pharmaceutical, food, Dates, tourism and services sectors could be enhanced. Speaking on the occasion, President Chamber Saboor Malik said that the hearts of the people of Pakistan and the business community are striking with the Palestinian people. Business community strongly condemns Israeli atrocities and violent acts on Palestine.

Private sector cooperation between the two countries is essential. Bilateral trade relations can be further strengthened through close cooperation and exchanges at the Chamber of Commerce and the delegation level.

He also gave the Ambassador a brief briefing on the ongoing activities of the Chamber. He also invited the Ambassador to attend the Rawal Expo 2020.=DNA

