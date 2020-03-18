Pakistan’s first coronavirus death reported in GB

The deceased was a resident of Bunar in Diamer district, according to Faizullah Faraq, the spokesperson of the Gilgit-Baltistan government.

He was over 90 years old, confirmed GB Health Secretary Rashid Ahmed. Ahmed said the patient was first bought to DHQ Gilgit where he tested positive for the virus. He was then shifted to Combined Military Hospital Gilgit where he passed away.

Many news outlets had reported a death in Punjab’s Lahore on Tuesday but the news was dismissed by the Punjab chief minister.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 10 more cases of COVID-19, the spokesperson had confirmed. This takes the region’s tally to 13.

Pakistan has reported 261 cases so far.