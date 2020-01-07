Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan’s envoy to UK urges UNSC to fulfil promise with Kashmiris

| January 7, 2020
Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has called upon the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its responsibility granting the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris according to its resolutions.

He was addressing a big gathering of British Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora in London.

Nafees Zakria also urged UNSC of taking punitive action against India and its brutal occupation forces in occupied Kashmir for their atrocities and gross violation of human rights on defenseless people of occupied Kashmir.

