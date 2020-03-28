Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistanis stranded at Bangkok airport to be brought back home

| March 28, 2020
Zubair

ISLAMABAD, MAR 28  – The government has decided to bring back the Pakistanis stranded at Bangkok Airport via a special plane.

About 150 Pakistanis are presently stranded at Bangkok Airport. According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, these travellers will be brought back by special plane at 8:00 pm on Saturday.

In a statement issued by Zulfi Bukhari, he said that Pakistanis stranded abroad are being provided all possible assistance. The coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed the entire world but we are keeping a close eye on issues being faced by Pakistanis living in overseas countries according to the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that all the airports in the country are fully equipped to handle testing for travelers coming from foreign countries and he himself is overseeing all arrangements.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

FB_IMG_1585395405462

Another Chinese plane carrying medical supplies arrives in Pakistan

  KARACHI, MAR 28 (DNA) – Assistance to Pakistan in the form of medical suppliesRead More

7d53f20cd518ca3b4b8f57cd986f1f28

Special Plane from China carrying medical professionals, relief assistance to arrive at IIA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 28 (DNA) – The government of China is sending a special plane toRead More

  • Pakistanis stranded at Bangkok airport to be brought back home

  • Give zakat during lockdown, don’t wait for Ramazan: Mufti Zubair

  • FM Qureshi expresses condolences over the loss of precious lives in Canada due to COVID-19

  • Flour millers demand increase in wheat quota

  • China bans entry of foreigners as imported coronavirus cases increase

  • Air chief donates one month salary in corona fund

  • Educational institutes to remain closed till May 31

  • Covid-19 could only overthrow with cooperation of masses: Omar Ayub

    • Comments are Closed