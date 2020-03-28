Pakistanis stranded at Bangkok airport to be brought back home

ISLAMABAD, MAR 28 – The government has decided to bring back the Pakistanis stranded at Bangkok Airport via a special plane.

About 150 Pakistanis are presently stranded at Bangkok Airport. According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, these travellers will be brought back by special plane at 8:00 pm on Saturday.

In a statement issued by Zulfi Bukhari, he said that Pakistanis stranded abroad are being provided all possible assistance. The coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed the entire world but we are keeping a close eye on issues being faced by Pakistanis living in overseas countries according to the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that all the airports in the country are fully equipped to handle testing for travelers coming from foreign countries and he himself is overseeing all arrangements.