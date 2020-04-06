Pakistanis brought back from Uzbekistan
ISLAMABAD, APR 6 (DNA) – One hundred and twenty-eight stranded Pakistanis in Uzbekistan were brought back to the country through a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday.
According to a press release issued by the embassy, as a humanitarian gesture, the same flight also brought back 22 Uzbek nationals from Pakistan.
These stranded Pakistani nationals included tourists who came to Republic of Uzbekistan on short-term visa and could not return to Pakistan due to suspension of international flights following COVID-19 outbreak.
During their stay in Uzbekistan, the Embassy of Pakistan, Tashkent took all necessary steps to ensure complete wellbeing of these Pakistanis.=DNA
