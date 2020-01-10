Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistani students face difficulties in China as KP govt fails to pay stipends

| January 10, 2020
0

BEIJING – Pakistani students who are studying in China on government scholarships are facing financial difficulties due to KPK government’s failure to pay stipends.

According to details government has not paid stipends to students for four months and students are in immense financial pressure. Students said that they have registered complaints on citizen portal but all for naught.

Students made appeal to Prime Minister and Chief Minister KPK to direct relevant authorities to issue their stipends.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0

Pakistani students face difficulties in China as KP govt fails to pay stipends

BEIJING – Pakistani students who are studying in China on government scholarships are facing financialRead More

0

President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on CJCSC Gen Nadeem

  ISLAMABAD, JAN 09 (DNA) – President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) awardRead More

  • Zainab Alert Bill report presented to NA standing committee

  • EU envoys refuse guided tour to IOJ&K

  • NAB recommends to include more Sharif family members in ECL

  • Speeches don’t provide employment: Marriyum Aurangzeb tells PM Imran

  • Pakistan will never participate in anyone else’s war again, says PM Imran

  • 13 projects worth $11b completed under CPEC;NA

  • President Alvi welcomes new Iranian ambassador

  • British High Commissioner presents his credentials to President Alvi

    • Comments are Closed