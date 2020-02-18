Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistani diplomats visit China’s Wuhan to meet trapped students

| February 18, 2020
ISLAMABAD, FEB 18 (DNA) – A two-member team of diplomats from Pakistan Embassy in Beijing is currently visiting Wuhan city to meet with Pakistani students there.

On the request of the Foreign Office, the Chinese Foreign Ministry granted special permission to the diplomats to visit Wuhan, by easing the travel restrictions.

The special team met with the students of various Universities and assured them that the Government of Pakistan remained committed to promoting and protecting the welfare of students and easing their hardship.

The team also met the authorities of the Universities and discussed ways of alleviating any difficulties.

The Hubei government briefed the team that all Universities were implementing the measures to contain the COVID-19 and efforts were being made to cater to the genuine requirements of the students.

The special team will remain stationed in Wuhan and would make every endeavor to ensure that needs of our students are met in the prevailing circumstances.=DNA

