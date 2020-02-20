Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan wishes return of peace, stability in Afghanistan: Foreign Office

| February 20, 2020
ISLAMABAD, FEB 20 (DNA) :  Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Thursday has hoped that the peace deal between the United States (US) and Afghan Taliban will be signed sooner rather than later, and that it will take into account the interests of all the stakeholders.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, FO spokesperson expressed the confidence that the deal will lead to intra Afghan dialogue. She said Pakistan wishes to see peace and return of stability in Afghanistan more than any other country in the world.

Referring to the recent visits of the UN Secretary General and the Turkish President, Aisha Farooqui said these show a growing acknowledgment by the international community of Pakistan s contributions towards global peace and security.

She further hoped the offer of mediation expressed by the US President on Kashmir issue will be taken forward through some concrete practical steps.

“Pakistan welcomes the letter written by the US Senators to the US Secretary of State drawing attention to the plight of people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said a special task force comprising of two officers of our mission in Beijing has been sent and deployed in Chinese city of Wuhan and its mandate is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Pakistani students.

She said the task force has already visited seven universities in Wuhan where they have individually met every Pakistani student besides interacting with the administration of those universities.

