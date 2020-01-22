Pakistan will not become part of any conflict: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again categorically stated that Pakistan will not become part of any conflict in future rather will be partner in peace.

Addressing a session on Pakistan Country Strategy Dialogue at World Economic Congress Center in Davos on Wednesday, he recalled that both the Afghan jihad and the war against terrorism after 9/11 cost Pakistan heavily and inflicted a lot of damage to our society.

Imran Khan pointed out that the war on terrorism left our seventy thousand people dead but we have now dismantled the terrorist groups.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has played its part in trying to avert the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran. He said we are also actively participating to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He said there is a chance of ceasefire in Afghanistan which will help us reach the Central Asian countries through the economic corridor.Alluding to the economic situation of Pakistan, the Prime Minister said the first year remained focused on stabilization measures which helped us significantly cut the current account deficit.

This year, he said, we want to grow our economy in order to provide jobs to our youth. He said we are doing everything possible to attract investment and incentivize the industries.

Referring to the steps taken to remove hurdles in the way of investment, he said the World Bank has improved our ranking for ease of doing business. Our foreign investment in one year jumped two hundred percent.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is hoping to attract investments in different sectors including agriculture, minerals and information technology.

Highlighting the tourism potential of Pakistan including its centuries old civilization, the Prime Minister said our country is one of the most undiscovered countries in the world.

He said we can strengthen our economy by tapping the true potential of tourism. He said several world institutions have declared Pakistan as one of the most exciting tourism destinations. Imran Khan said the tourism doubled in one year as a result of steps taken by the government.