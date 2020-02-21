Pakistan welcomes announcement regarding U.S. -Taliban agreement

ISLAMABAD, FEB 21 (DNA) – Pakistan welcomes the announcement regarding the U.S.-Taliban agreement. Pakistan has consistently supported direct negotiations between the U.S. and Taliban. From the outset, Pakistan has facilitated this process and contributed to its progress thus far. We look forward to the signing of the agreement on 29 February 2020.

We believe the signing of the U.S.-Taliban agreement will pave the way for the next step of intra-Afghan negotiations. We hope the Afghan parties would now seize this historic opportunity and work out a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

Pakistan reaffirms its support for a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

We are also looking forward to the international community playing its part in reinforcing the efforts for the establishment of sustainable peace in Afghanistan and helping to create conditions inside Afghanistan to enable the return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan to their homeland with dignity and honour.