Pakistan welcomes announcement of preliminary results of Afghan Presidential elections
Pakistan welcomes the announcement of preliminary results of Afghan Presidential elections held on 28 September 2019. We note that the final results would be announced after completion of adjudication process within the stipulated time as per Afghan electoral laws.
We support Afghanistan’s democratic process and acknowledge that completion of Afghan presidential elections is a crucial step for political stability of Afghanistan and South Asian region.
