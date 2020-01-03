Pakistan urges US, Iran to exercise restraint
ISLAMABAD, JAN 3 (DNA) -Pakistan has viewed with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region.
Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which should be adhered to. It is also important to avoid unilateral actions and use of force.
All parties are urged to exercise maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the situation, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law.
