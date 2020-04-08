Pakistan to open Torkham, Chaman border crossing points thrice a week

ISLAMABAD, APR 8 (DNA) – Responding to Afghanistan Government’s special request, and based on humanitarian considerations, it has been decided to facilitate movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week (on Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from 10 April 2020 onwards.

This step is being taken following consultations and coordination between both sides as per agreed upon protocols.

As a neighbour and in view of fraternal relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic.=DNA

========