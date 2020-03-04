Pakistan has suffered due to ineffective policies of Nawaz, Zardari: Faisal Javed
ISLAMABAD, MARCH 04 (DNA) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday has alleged former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari of putting Pakistan into difficult situation due to their ineffective policies.
Talking to media, the PTI leader said that incumbent PM Imran Khan has stabilized the economy of Pakistan with his useful strategies.
Senator Faisal Javed further stated that the members of Sharif family have failed to provide proof of their assets in the courts
