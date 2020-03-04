Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan has suffered due to ineffective policies of Nawaz, Zardari: Faisal Javed

| March 4, 2020
535225_56554916

ISLAMABAD, MARCH 04 (DNA) :  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday has alleged former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari of putting Pakistan into difficult situation due to their ineffective policies.

Talking to media, the PTI leader said that incumbent PM Imran Khan has stabilized the economy of Pakistan with his useful strategies.

Senator Faisal Javed further stated that the members of Sharif family have failed to provide proof of their assets in the courts

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

ISLAMABAD, MAR 4: Ambassador of European Union, Androulla Kaminara calls on Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.=DNA PHOTO

FM Qureshi praises expanding trade ties with European Union

ISLAMABAD, MAR 4 (DNA) – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received Ambassador of theRead More

535249_48582574

ECC postpones power tariff hike for Karachi

ISLAMABAD, MARCH 04 (DNA) : Economic coordination committee (ECC) has postponed the proposed hike in tariffsRead More

  • Indian forces committing human rights violations in IOJ&K: FM Qureshi

  • Pakistan has suffered due to ineffective policies of Nawaz, Zardari: Faisal Javed

  • Army chief attends closing ceremony of International PATS competition

  • Number of registered complaints on Citizens’ Portal crosses 1.5 mln

  • SHC cancels Khursheed Shah’s bail in assets case

  • Cameron Munter says water dispute can trigger Pak-India war

  • FM Qureshi apprises EU envoy about rights violation in occupied Kashmir

  • Chinese national sentenced six years over ATM skimming

    • Comments are Closed