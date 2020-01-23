Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan successfully tests Ghaznavi missile

| January 23, 2020
RAWALPINDI, JAN 23 (DNA) – Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto a range of 290 kilometers. The training launch was part of Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command aimed at rehearsing operational readiness procedures during day and night.

The training launch was witness by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces Command for displaying a very high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the weapon system. He also expressed full confidence in the robust Strategic Command and Control System and the capability of Strategic Forces.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have congratulated the nation on this landmark achievement.

