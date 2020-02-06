Pakistan standing with innocent people of occupied Kashmir: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, FEB 06 ( DNA) : Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday has said that India has badly failed to suppress the voice of freedom of innocent and armless Kashmiris by the use of brute force.

Talking to media in Mirpur, the special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan stands like a firm and compact wall with the Kashmiri people for realization of their birth right to self-determination. She said voices are echoing in every nook and cranny of Pakistan that Kashmir will become Pakistan.

Dr Firdous told that the premier in his address in Mirpur today, will pay rich tribute to the valiant Kashmiri people over defeating the negative propaganda of India and continuing their freedom struggle with great courage and passion.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Faisal Javed said Prime Minster Imran Khan has proved himself as a true ambassador of Kashmiris through raising his voice for the rights of Kashmiris at every international forum.

He said Pakistan will stand by the Kashmiri people till the last breath for realization of their right to self-determination.