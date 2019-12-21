Pakistan responds to media reports about the death of Pakistanis in Greece

In response to media reports about the death of Pakistanis in Greece, the Spokesperson said that according to available information four persons had died on 19 December 2019 due to gas suffocation in a factory in Kalivia, a place 50 kilometres from Athens.

According to local authorities, one deceased has been identified as a Pakistani national. Identification of the remaining three was in process.

The Pakistan Embassy in Athens is in close contact with local authorities and will provide necessary assistance and facilitation to bereaved families. Contact details of relevant Embassy focal person are as follows: