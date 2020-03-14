Pakistan requests KSA to continue flight operations till March 25

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (DNA): Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has

approached Saudi Civil Aviation following the threat of the coronavirus

to request the continuation of flight operations from Saudi Arabia until

March 25.

According to details, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority s letter to

Saudi Civil Aviation states that around 5000 Pakistanis want to return

from Saudi Arabia, while 5000 Pakistanis are currently waiting for a

flight to Saudi Arabia.

The letter has deemed it impossible for such a large number of

passengers to be transported to their respective destinations within 72

hours; therefore, flight operations between the two countries should

remain open till March 25. DNA

