Pakistan requests KSA to continue flight operations till March 25

| March 14, 2020
ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (DNA): Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has
approached Saudi Civil Aviation following the threat of the coronavirus
to request the continuation of flight operations from Saudi Arabia until
March 25.

According to details, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority s letter to
Saudi Civil Aviation states that around 5000 Pakistanis want to return
from Saudi Arabia, while 5000 Pakistanis are currently waiting for a
flight to Saudi Arabia.

The letter has deemed it impossible for such a large number of
passengers to be transported to their respective destinations within 72
hours; therefore, flight operations between the two countries should
remain open till March 25. DNA

