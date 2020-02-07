Pakistan rejects Indian Leadership’s anti-Pakistan rhetoric

Pakistan firmly rejects the Indian leadership’s continuing irresponsible anti-Pakistan rhetoric. The recent remarks by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reflection of India’s desperate attempts to divert attention from international criticism of its illegal and inhuman actions in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the growing protests against anti-minority policies of the RSS-inspired BJP government. They also manifest the BJP’s familiar ploy of Pakistan-bashing as part of its electoral calculations.

Allegations of mistreatment of minorities in Pakistan, based on sheer fabrications, are used by Indian leadership as a propaganda tool. Indian government’s pretentions of casting itself as homeland for minorities, allegedly persecuted in Pakistan, are preposterous. India simply does not have any credentials even to feign concerns for minorities, either at home or elsewhere.

The RSS-BJP campaignfor “Hindu Rashtra” has been responsible for the desecration and demolition of Babri mosque, genocide of thousands of Muslims in Gujarat, and unending incidents of lynching and hate crimes against minorities, particularly Muslims, often with state complicity. The images of shootings in the university campuses by the adherents of Hindutva, sponsored and protected by RSS-BJP leaders, are enough to show the true face of India to the world.

The growing intolerance and extremist Hindutva ideology, that have permeated the Indian state institutions, not only threaten India’s minorities but also endanger regional peace and stability.

Pakistan urges the international community to take cognizance ofunprecedented persecution of minorities in India, particularly Muslims, and the continuing inhuman lockdown and humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. We hope steps would be taken to hold India accountable for its illegal action and make it respect its international obligations.