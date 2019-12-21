Pakistan rejects assertions in joint statement of US-India 2+2 dialogue

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday has taken a strong exception to the unwarranted references to Pakistan in the joint statement issued after the conclusion of ‘US-India 2+2 Dialogue’ in Washington.

Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement rejected assertions in joint statement of United States-India two plus two (2+2) dialogue and joint press availability in Washington.

The FO spokesperson said that the anti-Pakistan assertions made by Indian Ministers of Defence and External Affairs during the Joint Press Availability are equally reprehensible and “We also take exception to the selective and one-sided nature of the joint statement.”

The grave humanitarian and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) caused by India’s unilateral and illegal measures of 5 August 2019 and its belligerent rhetoric and actions pose a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia, the statement said, adding that failing to take cognizance of this serious situation was tantamount to abdication of international responsibility.

The international community recognizes Pakistan’s efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism, the FO statement said adding that Pakistan believed India’s state-terrorism in IOJ&K and its threats to Pakistan imperil regional peace and security.

“Our concerns and rejection of the unwarranted reference to Pakistan in the US-India joint statement have been conveyed to the US side through diplomatic channels,” the statement said.