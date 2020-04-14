Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan, Poland agree to expand cooperation in diverse fields

| April 14, 2020
1

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 – Ambassador of Poland, Poitr Opalinski met with Federal Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal on Monday.

In a call on meeting by Ambassador of Poland, Poitr Opalinski, Federal Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal said Pakistan and Poland are friends and important potential trade partners.

She said Pakistan highly values it’s relation with Poland and wanted to work closely with defense industry of Poland.

Pakistan and Poland can share their defense related experiences, from which the defense industries of both the countries can benefit, the minister said.

The Polish ambassador thanked the federal minister for her good wishes and said Poland also desired to further expand it’s bilateral ties with Pakistan.

=======

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

Pakistan, Poland agree to expand cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 – Ambassador of Poland, Poitr Opalinski met with Federal Minister for DefenceRead More

1

HBL, Serena pledge 30,000 meals for frontline Medical Professionals

ISLAMABAD, APR 11 (DNA) – HBL and Serena Hotels join hands to provides 30,000 meal-boxesRead More

  • EU supports Pak civil society, youth to address social challenges: envoy

  • UK, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

  • Japanese to expand support at grassroots level: envoy

  • Pakistan terms elections in occupied Nagorno Karabakh illegal

  • Turkish Ambassador distributes ration among poor people

  • Japan provides 2nd cache of assistance to fight COVID-19

  • 10th anniversary of the April 7 revolution in Kyrgyzstan

  • Morocco govt’s goodwill gesture for Pakistanis

    • Comments are Closed