Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan pledges US $ 3 Million towards the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund

| April 9, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, APR (DNA) – The Government of Pakistan has pledged US $ 3 million towards the SAARC Covid-19 Emergency Fund to support regional efforts in the fight against Coronavirus.

While communicating Pakistan’s decision to the SAARC Secretariat, it has been conveyed that all proceeds of the Fund should be administered by the SAARC Secretariat and that the modalities for the Fund’s utilization should be finalized through consultations with the Member States as per the SAARC Charter.

Pakistan’s perspective in this regard was also conveyed during a telephone conversation between Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Secretary General SAARC Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, today.

Being a founding member, Pakistan considers SAARC an important platform for regional cooperation. Pakistan remains committed to the SAARC process and will continue working with the Member States to strengthen regional cooperation.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

UNHCR delivers housing units to support quarantine facilities in Balochistan

QUETTA, APR 9 (DNA) – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has delivered large Rubb hallsRead More

278977_7491769_updates

Misinformation as lethal as lack of info amid COVID-19 pandemic, experts say

ISLAMABAD, APR 9 (DNA) – Afghan Studies Center (ACS) goes virtual with its first everRead More

  • RCCI demands for opening businesses under precautionary SOPs

  • Qureshi discusses Covid-19 with Australian Counterpart

  • Minister stresses for e-governance, broadband and internet

  • Pakistan pledges US $ 3 Million towards the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund

  • Broadening split in India’s Federation: in-depth study

  • Will there be a lasting peace in Afghanistan?

  • Pakistan terms elections in occupied Nagorno Karabakh illegal

  • Turkish Ambassador distributes ration among poor people

    • Comments are Closed