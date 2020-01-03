Pakistan Navy fully ready for security of CPEC, Gwadar port: CNS

KARACHI, Jan 03 (DNA): Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar

Mahmood Abbasi has said that the Coastal Command is fully ready for the

security of Gwadar port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Naval chief expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of

Pakistan Navy in prevalent maritime challenges including security

aspects related to Gwadar Port and maritime components of CPEC. He also

distributed awards to leading performing units during the year 2019.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the

occasion as Chief Guest. Upon his arrival, the Chief Guest was received

by Commander Coast Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi.

Efficiency Competition Parade is conducted annually by Coastal Command

of Pakistan Navy to mark the achievements of its operational year

wherein efficiency shields are awarded to the selected Coastal Command

Units based on their achievements in operational, administrative and

extracurricular domains throughout the year.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest highlighted that Coastal

Command of Pakistan Navy has been entrusted with the onerous task of

safeguarding the Coastal Areas of the country from Sir Creek to Jiwani,

under challenging internal and external security situation and harsh

topographic environment.

The Admiral while expressing satisfaction over operational readiness of

Pakistan Navy,said that Pakistan Navy Coastal Command is fully geared up

to tackle the challenges including security of CPEC project and

operationalization of Gwadar Port.

Earlier, in his welcome address,Commander Coast Rear Admiral Faisal

Rasul Lodhi presented the resume of Coastal Command’s operational

activities undertaken during the year 2019 encompassing multidimensional

events related to combat readiness particularly during Post-Pulwama

military stand-off.

He further highlighted that in addition to successfully accomplishing

operational, administrative and welfare projects during the year,

Coastal Command also completed several projects related to

socio-economic uplift of local populace of coastal areas especially in

the domains of education and health.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff gave away efficiency shields to the

Winners and Runners-up units in each category. The ceremony was attended

by a large number of senior serving and retired Naval Officers,

CPOs/Sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy. DNA

==========