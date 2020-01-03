Pakistan Navy fully ready for security of CPEC, Gwadar port: CNS
KARACHI, Jan 03 (DNA): Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar
Mahmood Abbasi has said that the Coastal Command is fully ready for the
security of Gwadar port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The Naval chief expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of
Pakistan Navy in prevalent maritime challenges including security
aspects related to Gwadar Port and maritime components of CPEC. He also
distributed awards to leading performing units during the year 2019.
Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the
occasion as Chief Guest. Upon his arrival, the Chief Guest was received
by Commander Coast Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi.
Efficiency Competition Parade is conducted annually by Coastal Command
of Pakistan Navy to mark the achievements of its operational year
wherein efficiency shields are awarded to the selected Coastal Command
Units based on their achievements in operational, administrative and
extracurricular domains throughout the year.
Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest highlighted that Coastal
Command of Pakistan Navy has been entrusted with the onerous task of
safeguarding the Coastal Areas of the country from Sir Creek to Jiwani,
under challenging internal and external security situation and harsh
topographic environment.
The Admiral while expressing satisfaction over operational readiness of
Pakistan Navy,said that Pakistan Navy Coastal Command is fully geared up
to tackle the challenges including security of CPEC project and
operationalization of Gwadar Port.
Earlier, in his welcome address,Commander Coast Rear Admiral Faisal
Rasul Lodhi presented the resume of Coastal Command’s operational
activities undertaken during the year 2019 encompassing multidimensional
events related to combat readiness particularly during Post-Pulwama
military stand-off.
He further highlighted that in addition to successfully accomplishing
operational, administrative and welfare projects during the year,
Coastal Command also completed several projects related to
socio-economic uplift of local populace of coastal areas especially in
the domains of education and health.
Later, Chief of the Naval Staff gave away efficiency shields to the
Winners and Runners-up units in each category. The ceremony was attended
by a large number of senior serving and retired Naval Officers,
CPOs/Sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy. DNA
==========
Related News
Met Office forecasts another layer of dense fog from Jan 10
LAHORE, Jan 03 (DNA): The Meteorological Office has forecasted another wave of dense fog fromRead More
Shehbaz Sharif avoids journalists over questions on Army Act
LONDON, Jan 03 (DNA): The President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif chose toRead More
Comments are Closed