Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan, Malasiya signed three agreements: FM Qureshi

| February 4, 2020
531082_60144022

PUTRAJAYA, FEB 04 (DNA) :  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday has said that the prime ministers of Pakistan and Malaysia have discussed ways to convert the close mutual ties into bilateral economic strategic partnership.

In an interview, the minister said the two sides have exchanged views to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, tourism, engineering, and defence.

He said the two countries have also signed three agreements during the Prime Minister’s ongoing visit to Malaysia. They include extradition treaty for extradition of criminals and fugitives between the two countries and social protection agreement to provide social reliefs to the Pakistani labor class in Malaysia.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan’s remittances from Malaysia increased by thirty five percent during 2018-19 and about 1.55 billion dollars are being transferred to Pakistan.

He said the two sides also exchanged views about the recently held Kuala Lumpur Summit and the Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan does not want to divide the Muslim countries but rather wants promotion of economic cooperation among them.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

IMG_5748

Sri Lankan Food Festival opens at Marriott Hotel on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, FEB 04 (DNA) – To celebrate the rich cultural diversity and delicious cuisine ofRead More

531099_59231518

Dr. Firdous terms PM Imran’s Kuala Lumpur visit historic

KUALA LUMPUR, FEB 04 (DNA) : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on InformationRead More

  • Holger Knaack calls on Army Chief

  • Islamic revolution in Iran penetrates into hearts of Islamic Ummah: Iranian ambassador

  • PM Imran desires good ties with India

  • Pakistan, Malasiya signed three agreements: FM Qureshi

  • Tried to lay foundation of welfare state despite economic crisis: PM Imran

  • Sugar prices remain unchecked across country

  • Preparations underway to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5

  • UN launches global programme to safeguard sporting events from terror attacks

    • Comments are Closed