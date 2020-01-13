Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 – Indian Charge d’Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by the Foreign Office today to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violation by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Kotkotera and Karela Sectors on 11 January 2020, resulting in the shahadat of an innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces, a 24 year old, Muhammad Ishtiaque from Chowki village of Tehsil and District Khuiratta had embraced shahadat.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, Director General South Asia and SAARC Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, are a threat to regional peace and security.

He said that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Workign Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights violations taking place in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He called upon Indian side to respect the Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.