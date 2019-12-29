Pakistan is land of unimaginable beauty and natural wonders: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday has said

that Pakistan is a land of unimaginable beauty, hidden natural wonders

and untapped tourism potential.

Sharing a British travel magazine’s list of Pakistan’s most breathtaking

natural wonders, he wrote to Twitter: “Pakistan is a land of

unimaginable beauty, hidden natural wonders and untapped tourism

potential.”

From magical Himalayan valleys to lunar landscapes of bubbling mud

volcanoes, Wanderlust’s 2020 Hot List destination Pakistan offers a

crowd-free extraordinary beauty at these natural wonders…

Attabad Lake, Hunza Valley, Saiful Muluk, Thar Desert, Deosai Plains,

Trango Towers, Hingol National Park, Neelum Valley, and Baltoro Glacier

figure on Wanderlust’s 2020 Hot List destination Pakistan offers.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on promotion of tourism on Dec 5,

Prime Minister Khan had said Pakistan is emerging as an attractive

destination on the international tourism map owing to its beautiful

natural landscape.

“We must strive to capitalize this potential through expediting the

infrastructure development, provision of services and facilitation,” he

had stressed, adding Pakistan has diverse and rich tourism potential in

terms of mountain tourism, adventure tourism, desert tourism and

religious tourism.

Highlighting the potential of religious tourism in Punjab and parts of

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the prime minister had directed that all the forms

of tourism in the country must be focused simultaneously.

He said that the government rest houses have been built on tax payers

money; these properties should be a source of income instead of lying

useless. DNA