Pakistan is land of unimaginable beauty and natural wonders: PM Imran
ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday has said
that Pakistan is a land of unimaginable beauty, hidden natural wonders
and untapped tourism potential.
Sharing a British travel magazine’s list of Pakistan’s most breathtaking
natural wonders, he wrote to Twitter: “Pakistan is a land of
unimaginable beauty, hidden natural wonders and untapped tourism
potential.”
From magical Himalayan valleys to lunar landscapes of bubbling mud
volcanoes, Wanderlust’s 2020 Hot List destination Pakistan offers a
crowd-free extraordinary beauty at these natural wonders…
Attabad Lake, Hunza Valley, Saiful Muluk, Thar Desert, Deosai Plains,
Trango Towers, Hingol National Park, Neelum Valley, and Baltoro Glacier
figure on Wanderlust’s 2020 Hot List destination Pakistan offers.
Presiding over a high-level meeting on promotion of tourism on Dec 5,
Prime Minister Khan had said Pakistan is emerging as an attractive
destination on the international tourism map owing to its beautiful
natural landscape.
“We must strive to capitalize this potential through expediting the
infrastructure development, provision of services and facilitation,” he
had stressed, adding Pakistan has diverse and rich tourism potential in
terms of mountain tourism, adventure tourism, desert tourism and
religious tourism.
Highlighting the potential of religious tourism in Punjab and parts of
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the prime minister had directed that all the forms
of tourism in the country must be focused simultaneously.
He said that the government rest houses have been built on tax payers
money; these properties should be a source of income instead of lying
useless. DNA
