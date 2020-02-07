Pakistan invites Iranian filmmakers for joint productions

Islamabad, Feb 7 , DNA– Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting says Iranian filmmakers may join hands with their Pakistani counterparts to produce films on subjects based on their social, cultural and religious values.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said this while speaking as a Chief Guest at the 41 years of Iranian Cinema arranged by Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan National Council of the Arts at the PNCA premises on Friday.

She said Pakistan and Iran relations are centuries old and both the countries are bonded with religious and cultural similarities.

The minister noted Pakistan and Iran have been supporting each other in bilateral and international issues. “Iranian cinema has very strong footing in the film world for their excellent productions,” said Special Advisor to Prime Minister.

Dr. Awan said Iranian films are well marked and screened at all important international film festivals.

She said film plays an important role in projecting the socio cultural fabric and traditions of a society. The advisor said that Iranian films are closely linked with their culture and values.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan viewed that Pakistani film makers have lot to learn from Iran especially in the fields of arts and film making.

“Iranian nation is committed to their ideology and facing challenges with their dedication and hard work,” the minister added. She also praised the role of Iranian women in the society.

Dr. Awan said that during her 17 visits to Iran she witnessed the progress of brave Iranian nation and can say that Iranians would not hesitate to challenge any superpower because they don’t fear from anyone.