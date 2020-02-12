Pakistan, Indonesian academic ties to be strengthened

FAISALABAD, FEB 12 (DNA) – Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amri has said that agriculture and academic ties between Indonesia and Pakistan will be further strengthened to get benefit from each other’s experiences.

He inaugurated the Pak-Indonesia Food and Nutrition Festival staged at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad. It was organized by National Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFSAT) UAF in collaboration with Indonesian Embassy. He also chaired the international conference on palm oil at NIFSAT. Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences UAF Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt and DG NIFSAT Dr Nuzhat Huma and other spoke on the occasion.

The Ambassador said that the palm oil production was important to economy of Indonesia as the country is one of the biggest producer. He said that the agriculture was facing new challenges for which joint efforts were required to combat the issues. He said both countries had similarities in the culture and way of living.He said that share of Indonesian agriculture sector in the Gross Domestic Product is near to Pakistani share of agriculture sector to GDP.

The Ambassador also stressed upon the need to enhance bilateral relations particularly in the fields of culture, education and people-to-people contacts. He said the such festival provides an opportunity to get closer to each other cultures and people to people contact.Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Science Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that Indonesia and Pakistan strengthened relations would help address the common challenges and to get benefit from each other experiences.

He said that palm oil benefits include decreasing cholesterol levels, reducing oxidative stress, boosting brain health, slowing the progression of heart disease, increasing vitamin A status, and improving skin and hair health. Dr Basma Ellahi from University of Chester UK said that palm oil was the full of health benefit and stressed upon the people to include it as part of their diet. Rector The University of Faisalabad Shoukat Pervez lauded arranging such festival that will help produce entrepreneurial skills among the students. Dr Nuzhat Huma said that UAF in collaboration with Indonesia particularly food industry would pave the way for further the prosperity. The stalls of Indonesian dishes were also set up at the festival. Dr. Binish Sarwar Khan said that we have to promote the healthy food and lifestyle that would curtail cases of increasing ailment in the society.