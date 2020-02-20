Pakistan hosts SCO security experts group meeting

RAWALPINDI, FEB 20 (DNA) – The 9th Defence & Security Expert Working Group (EWG) meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was held at Islamabad from 19 – 20 February 2020.

The event which was hosted by Pakistan as part of ‘SCO Defence & Security Cooperation Plan – 2020’ was first of its kind whereby delegates from eight countries including 7 permanent members and 1 observer state(Belarus) of SCO visited Pakistan.

The participating countries besides Pakistan as a host included China, Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and India, whereas Belarus attended the meeting as the observer state.

The forum discussed different aspects of cooperation between the SCO member states’ and regional security. The participants also exchanged information and opinions on important issues of mutual interest including joint training and military exercises.

The participants appreciated Pakistan for successfully holding the 9th EWG meeting and thanked for the hospitality.=DNA

