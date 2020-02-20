Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan hosts SCO security experts group meeting

| February 20, 2020
0000

RAWALPINDI, FEB 20 (DNA) – The 9th Defence & Security Expert Working Group (EWG) meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was held at Islamabad from 19 – 20 February 2020.

The event which was hosted by Pakistan as part of ‘SCO Defence & Security Cooperation Plan – 2020’ was first of its kind whereby delegates from eight countries including 7 permanent members and 1 observer state(Belarus) of SCO visited Pakistan.

The participating countries besides Pakistan as a host included China, Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and India, whereas Belarus attended the meeting as the observer state.000000

The forum discussed different aspects of cooperation between the SCO member states’ and regional security. The participants also exchanged information and opinions on important issues of mutual interest including joint training and military exercises.

The participants appreciated Pakistan for successfully holding the 9th EWG meeting and thanked for the hospitality.=DNA

=========

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0000

Pakistan hosts SCO security experts group meeting

RAWALPINDI, FEB 20 (DNA) – The 9th Defence & Security Expert Working Group (EWG) meetingRead More

533444_35050729

Outbreak of Coronavirus: PM Imran telephones Chinese President, expresses solidarity

ISLAMABAD, FEB 20 (DNA) :  Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday telephoned Chinese President Xi JinpingRead More

  • Govt likely to register madrassahs from first week of March

  • Pakistan wishes return of peace, stability in Afghanistan: Foreign Office

  • PM Imran offers China ‘unequivocal support’ in hard times battling COVID-19

  • Government distances itself from Mansoor Khan’s statement in SC

  • COAS Gen. Bajwa reaches Kuwait

  • Our Contest with Emerging Technologies

  • Hearings on Shahid Khaqan, Ahsan Iqbal’s bail pleas adjourned till Feb 24

  • Forensic report determines gas leakage from cylinders cause of Tezgam inferno

    • Comments are Closed