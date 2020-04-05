Pakistan hits back at India’s ‘irresponsible’ remarks on PM Imran’s Kashmir tweet
ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (DNA): The Foreign Office on Sunday dismissed as
irresponsible remarks by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet condemning the recent Indian steps to
illegally change the demographic profile of India-occupied Jammu and
Kashmir.
Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said the latest Indian action, aimed at
further usurping the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people through
changing the domicile law at a time when the world is busy fighting
COVID-19 pandemic, once again betrays the BJP leadership’s rank
political opportunism and moral bankruptcy.
“India’s incessant regurgitation of the claim that Occupied Jammu and
Kashmir is an “internal affair” will neither turn this falsehood into
truth nor make this illegality legally valid,” she said in a statement.
“The IOJ&K is an internationally recognized “disputed” territory, as
enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.
These Resolutions stipulate that the final disposition of the State of
Jammu & Kashmir will be decided through the democratic method of a free
and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices,” the statement read.
She said no amount of Indian sophistry could obfuscate India’s
state-terrorism in IOJ&K and the RSS-inspired “Hindutva” agenda being
imposed by the BJP Government and nor would India’s use of brutal force
ever succeed in breaking the will of the Kashmiri people fighting for
their inalienable right to self-determination.
“It should also be clear to India that, for their part, Pakistan and its
leadership will never flinch in their support for the just and
legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people,” the Foreign Office said. DNA
