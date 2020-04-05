Pakistan hits back at India’s ‘irresponsible’ remarks on PM Imran’s Kashmir tweet

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (DNA): The Foreign Office on Sunday dismissed as

irresponsible remarks by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet condemning the recent Indian steps to

illegally change the demographic profile of India-occupied Jammu and

Kashmir.

Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said the latest Indian action, aimed at

further usurping the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people through

changing the domicile law at a time when the world is busy fighting

COVID-19 pandemic, once again betrays the BJP leadership’s rank

political opportunism and moral bankruptcy.

“India’s incessant regurgitation of the claim that Occupied Jammu and

Kashmir is an “internal affair” will neither turn this falsehood into

truth nor make this illegality legally valid,” she said in a statement.

“The IOJ&K is an internationally recognized “disputed” territory, as

enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

These Resolutions stipulate that the final disposition of the State of

Jammu & Kashmir will be decided through the democratic method of a free

and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices,” the statement read.

She said no amount of Indian sophistry could obfuscate India’s

state-terrorism in IOJ&K and the RSS-inspired “Hindutva” agenda being

imposed by the BJP Government and nor would India’s use of brutal force

ever succeed in breaking the will of the Kashmiri people fighting for

their inalienable right to self-determination.

“It should also be clear to India that, for their part, Pakistan and its

leadership will never flinch in their support for the just and

legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people,” the Foreign Office said. DNA