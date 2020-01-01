Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan hands over prisoners list to India

| January 1, 2020
0

The Government of Pakistan today handed over a list of 282 Indian prisoners (55 civil + 227 fishermen) in Pakistan to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

 

This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.

 

The Indian Government will also share the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

264989_9370419_updates

Cabinet approves amendment to Army Act: sources

The Federal Cabinet on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Army Act in light ofRead More

0

Sanaullah Abbasi replaces Dr Mohammad Naeem as KP IG

PESHAWAR – The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday has removed Dr Mohammad NaeemRead More

  • Pakistan hands over prisoners list to India

  • Annual Exchange of Nuclear Installations and Facilities List between Pakistan and India

  • Meeting of Pakistan, Iran Joint border Commission begins

  • Two houses of parliament convened on 24-hour notice

  • Justice Mamoon Rashid takes oath as new chief justice of LHC

  • Only six percent work done on BRT project in last six months

  • PM Imran has destroyed Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

  • Pak arranges special PIA flight to bring back Pakistani illegal immigrants from Malaysia

    • Comments are Closed