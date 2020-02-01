Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan greets Maldives on rejoining Commonwealth

| February 1, 2020
1

ISLAMABAD, FEB 01 (DNA) – Pakistan welcomes the readmission of Maldives to the Commonwealth and congratulates the Government and the people of Maldives on rejoining the Commonwealth family.

As a founding member of Commonwealth, Pakistan has been a strong supporter of Maldives’ readmission and it’s role as an important member of the organisation.

Pakistan also acknowledges and greatly appreciates the role played by Maldives in other regional and international organisations.

Pakistan remains committed to working closely with Maldives in achieving the shared objectives of peace, development and prosperity within the region and beyond.

Pakistan greets Maldives on rejoining Commonwealth

ISLAMABAD, FEB 01 (DNA) – Pakistan welcomes the readmission of Maldives to the Commonwealth and

