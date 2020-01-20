Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan a great country to live and serve: Maldives ambassador

| January 20, 2020
ISLAMABAD, JAN 20: Ougtoing ambassador of Maldives in a group photo with members of the diplomatic corps during a farewell reception hosted by Shaikl Express. DNA

 

ISLAMA BAD, JAN 20 (DNA) –Pakistan is a wonderful country to serve and live because of its hospitable people and excellent working environment said Ahmed Saleem outgoing Ambassador of Maldives.

He added, during his four years and eight month tenure in Pakistan he tired his best to bring both Maldives and Pakistan closer in all fields especially trade, economy and tourism.

The outgoing Maldives ambassador expressed these views while speaking during a farewell reception hosted in his honour by Shakil Express. Prominent Pakistani figures and a large number of diplomats attended the farewell reception.

ISLAMABAD, JAN 20: Ougtoing ambassador of Maldives Ahmed Saleem being preseing a souvenir during a farewell reception hosted by Shaikl Express. DNA

ISLAMABAD, JAN 20: Ougtoing ambassador of Maldives Ahmed Saleem being preseing a
souvenir during a farewell reception hosted by Shaikl Express. DNA

Ambassador Saleem further said he and his family were greatly touched by rich historical and cultural heritage of Pakistan adding during their stay they got a chance to visit a number of such sites throughout the country.

Ambassador Saleem who also served as Secretary General of SAARC, further said the extraordinary relationship that has since existed between the Maldives and Pakistan, is much more than one just between two governments – it is a relationship based on mutual respect and common faith, that can be described as a perfect example for countries in the region and outside, to co-exist peacefully and help each other in times of need.

The ambassador wished Pakistan and its people success and hoped relationship between the two countries will grow further with the each passing day.=DNA

========

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

ISLAMABAD, JAN 20: Ougtoing ambassador of Maldives in a group photo with members of the diplomatic corps during a farewell reception hosted by Shaikl Express. DNA

Pakistan a great country to live and serve: Maldives ambassador

  ISLAMA BAD, JAN 20 (DNA) –Pakistan is a wonderful country to serve and liveRead More

ISLAMABAD, JAN 20. Maj General Shehzad Ahmed, Ambassador of Thailand and others cutting cake to celebrate Armed Forces Day of Thailand. DNA

Armed forces day of Thailand celebrated

    ISLAMABAD, JAN 18 (DNA) – Ambassador of Thailand and Defence Attache hosted aRead More

  • French Ambassador calls on Admiral Abbasi

  • Ambassador of Palestine meets Dy Chairman Senate

  • PTI leader calls on Chinese ambassador

  • Western propaganda against CPEC baseless, says Yao Jing

  • Ambassadors of Maldives, Italy and Brazil complete term in Pakistan

  • CGSS, Kazakh embassy discuss joint ventures in various fields

  • Pakistani handicrafts displayed at the Chinese embassy

  • Iranian ambassador calls on Shah Mahmood Qureshi

    • Comments are Closed