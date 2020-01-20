Pakistan a great country to live and serve: Maldives ambassador

ISLAMA BAD, JAN 20 (DNA) –Pakistan is a wonderful country to serve and live because of its hospitable people and excellent working environment said Ahmed Saleem outgoing Ambassador of Maldives.

He added, during his four years and eight month tenure in Pakistan he tired his best to bring both Maldives and Pakistan closer in all fields especially trade, economy and tourism.

The outgoing Maldives ambassador expressed these views while speaking during a farewell reception hosted in his honour by Shakil Express. Prominent Pakistani figures and a large number of diplomats attended the farewell reception.

Ambassador Saleem further said he and his family were greatly touched by rich historical and cultural heritage of Pakistan adding during their stay they got a chance to visit a number of such sites throughout the country.

Ambassador Saleem who also served as Secretary General of SAARC, further said the extraordinary relationship that has since existed between the Maldives and Pakistan, is much more than one just between two governments – it is a relationship based on mutual respect and common faith, that can be described as a perfect example for countries in the region and outside, to co-exist peacefully and help each other in times of need.

The ambassador wished Pakistan and its people success and hoped relationship between the two countries will grow further with the each passing day.=DNA

========