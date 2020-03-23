Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to curb coronavirus outbreak

| March 23, 2020
download (1)

ISLAMABAD , MAR 23 (DNA) – The local administration has imposed Section 144 in federal capital in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic coronavirus on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This was stated by Special Assistant to PM for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet. Meanwhile, in an office order issued, the District Magistrate Hamza Shafqaat, said that the section has been imposed in the city for seven days.

The order said that all restaurants and food outlets, coffee shops and cafes shall remain closed at all time, however, the delivery and take away will remain functional.

The order stated that all shops will be closed by 08:00 pm, however, this restriction will not be applicable on pharmacies, dispensaries, clinics, grocery stores, bakeries, chakkies, tandoors, milk shops, petrol pumps, chicken and meet shops and vegetable markets. = DNA

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Firdous-Ashiq-Awan-1-1

March 23 calls national unity, coherence to curb COVID-19: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM)Read More

00

PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into temporary sanctuary for paramedics

LAHORE, Mar 23 (DNA): The Pakistan Cricket Board, on a request from the Sindh Government,Read More

  • Coronavirus bankrupting steel industry

  • Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus

  • CM Sindh halts all payments expect pensions, salaries

  • Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to curb coronavirus outbreak

  • Two more die in Pakistan as number of coronavirus cases surge to 803

  • Pakistan gets clearance for expats stranded in Doha, will return tonight

  • Punjab govt decides to lock down city for 14 days

  • President Alvi grants military awards to officers

    • Comments are Closed