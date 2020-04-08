Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan extends visas of all foreigners till April 30

| April 8, 2020
Untitled-8

ISLAMABAD, APR 8 –  Pakistan has extended visas of all foreign nationals in the country until April 30, its interior ministry said Wednesday.

Visas of foreigners that had expired since March 15 would now be valid until April 30, the ministry said in a statement.

The decision was made keeping the coronavirus situation in view, according to the statement. The ministry hoped that these foreign nationals would not have to face any difficulties.

The order and its details can be found on the National Database and Registration Authority’s website.

The development comes as Pakistan continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. The country has 4,200 known cases of the virus.

It has so far claimed 60 lives in Pakistan.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Untitled-8

Pakistan extends visas of all foreigners till April 30

ISLAMABAD, APR 8 –  Pakistan has extended visas of all foreign nationals in the countryRead More

0

Effective coordination between center, provinces must to protect rural economy amidst COVID-19 crisis: Experts

ISLAMABAD, APR 8 (DNA) – Owing to lack of functional and effective local body infrastructure,Read More

  • Pakistan to open Torkham, Chaman border crossing points thrice a week

  • Telemedicine helpline to be expanded to all parts of country: Alvi

  • Babar Awan takes charge as Advisor to PM for Parliamentary Affairs

  • Kashmiris fighting Indian army and pandemic simultaneously: Masood

  • Raja Riaz defends Jahangir Tareen after sugar crisis report

  • PM orders immediate activation of Tiger Relief Force

  • Govt set a new benchmark of self-accountability in country: Firdous

  • Farmers to be facilitate at wheat purchase centers: Minister

    • Comments are Closed