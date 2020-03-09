Pakistan extends closure of border with Afghanistan for week
QUETTA, MAR 09 (DNA) – Pakistan has extended closure of its border with Afghanistan at Chaman for a week, on Monday.
Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan was closed on March 02 for a week amid apprehensions of outbreak of coronavirus. Pak-Afghan bilateral border trade activities have completely came to halt due to coronavirus fears.
The border with Iran, which was closed for last 16 days, is expected to open partially on Monday. Meanwhile, a number of Pakistani pilgrims coming in from Iran via Taftan border crossing. Yesterday 137 people made their way into Pakistan from the Immigration Gate.
Pakistan’s border authorities have said that all pilgrims making their way to Pakistan from Iran had been kept at isolated, quarantined areas at the Town Hall and Pakistan House, away from the general public.
Presently, 3,477 pilgrims have been kept at quarantine in Taftan. Islamabad closed its border crossings with Iran, which has reported deaths and widespread infections — making it one of the hardest hit countries outside the virus epicenter China. = DNA
Related News
Business Community asked to focus on Russian market for business and exports
ISLAMABAD, MAR 09 (DNA) – Jawad ur Rehman Shekhria, President, Business Association for Cooperation withRead More
No action taken against those responsible for flour, sugar crisis: Hamza
LAHORE, MAR 09 (DNA) – Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-NawazRead More
Comments are Closed