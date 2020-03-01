Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan decides to shut Chaman Border till March 7 in wake of coronavirus

| March 1, 2020
00

ISLAMABAD, MAR 01 (DNA) – The government on Sunday has decided to shut Chaman border from March 2 to March 7 in a wake of coronavirus threat in Pakistan.

According to details, a notification in this regard has also been issued.

The border will be closed in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the boundary in the best interest of the people of the brotherly countries, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

“During the period, necessary measures will be taken to safeguard the health of the people of both countries,” it added.

On the other hand, Taftan border between Pakistan and Iran remains closed for eight day after a temporary opening.

More 510 pilgrims have been sent to Pakistan House for proper medical checkup. The authorities told that camps, quilts, masks and food are being provided to the pilgrims.=DNA

========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

534372_89848403

Afghan peace deal testified Imran’s stance about dialogue: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (DNA) – Special Assistant of Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting,Read More

00

Govt warns stern actions against traders who raise face mask price: Nausheen

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (DNA) – Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen HamidRead More

  • Pakistan decides to shut Chaman Border till March 7 in wake of coronavirus

  • Pakistan, Iran have huge potential to enhance bilateral trade: Ambassador 

  • Asad Qaiser welcomes US-Afghan peace deal

  • Foreign minister Qureshi meets Indonesian counterpart

  • Text of historic agreement signed between US, Taliban in Doha  

  • Gold down by Rs 2150 per tola

  • From Pulwama to Abhinandan: European journal exposes Indian lies

  • Rangers arrest two hoarders, seize thousands of surgical masks

    • Comments are Closed