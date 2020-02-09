Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan conveys condolences over life loss in Thailand shooting

| February 9, 2020
00

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (DNA) – Pakistan on Sunday expressed condolences over the loss of life in a shooting incident took place in Korat city of Thailand killing above two dozen people and leaving some others injured.

“The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened at the tragic loss of life in Korat, Thailand.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the innocent victims of the incident,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson conveyed the deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and Pakistan’s support for the people and Government of Thailand.

The local media quoted Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha saying that 27 people were dead, including the gunman, who he said had conducted the rampage because of “a personal problem” — a dispute over a house sale with a relative of his commanding officer.=DNA

