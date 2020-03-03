Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan confirms fifth coronavirus case

| March 3, 2020
KARACHI, MARCH 03 (DNA) :  The government on Tuesday has reported a new coronavirus case, taking the total in the South Asian nation to five since the first cases were confirmed last week.

“We have now 5th confirmed case of COVID19 in federal areas,” Zafar Mirza, the country’s health minister said in a tweet early Tuesday morning.

The patient is stable and being managed well, he said, without giving further details.

The patient is a 45-year-old woman from the northern mountainous region of Gilgit Baltistan, who arrived from Iran a few days ago.

She is being treated at a hospital in Gilgit, it said, and her family members are being tested for the virus. Local schools have been closed following the confirmation of the infection.

Most of the cases reported so far in Pakistan have a history of travel to Iran.

