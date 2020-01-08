Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan condolences over loss of precious lives in Ukrainian Airlines plane crash

| January 8, 2020
ISLAMABAD, JAN 08 (DNA) – President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the loss of so many precious lives in the tragic crash of Ukrainian International Airlines passenger plane in Tehran today.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those who have lost their loved ones.

The leadership, government and people of Pakistan offer their sympathies and condolences to the Governments and people of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the UK, whose nationals were reportedly on board this flight.=DNA

