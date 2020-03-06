Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, MAR 6 (DNA) – Pakistan strongly condemned terrorist attack in Kabul, which resulted in loss of several precious lives and injuries to many others. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have suffered in this tragedy.

We are relieved that the leadership has remained unharmed.

Pakistan has consistently supported a negotiated political solution of the Afghan conflict. This is a historic juncture. Pakistan urges all the parties to work together in a constructive spirit for establishing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.