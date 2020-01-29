Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan categorically rejects Indian PM’s belligerent rhetoric

| January 29, 2020
ISLAMABAD JAN 29 (DNA) : Pakistan on Wednesday categorically rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s irresponsible and war-mongering remarks, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, Farooqui said that these remarks are another reflection of India s incurable obsession with Pakistan and the BJP government and leadership s desperate attempts to divert attention from growing domestic and international criticism of their discriminatory, anti-Kashmir and anti-minority policies.

 

The spokesperson said the Indian prime minister s threats and provocative statements further illustrate the extremist mindset that pervades the BJP leadership and has evidently permeated the state institutions in India.

 

She further said that that Pakistan s immediate and effective response to India s Balakot misadventure, including the downing of Indian fighter aircraft and capture of Indian pilot last year, should suffice to underscore the will, capacity and preparedness of our armed forces.

 

“No one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to effectively thwart any aggressive action,” she said.

 

Farooqui urged the international community to take cognizance of the Indian leadership s continuing belligerent rhetoric and aggressive measures, which pose a threat to regional peace and security.

 

“Pakistan hopes steps would be taken to facilitate peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia,” she added.

530232_92647916

