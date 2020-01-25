Pakistan beat Bangladesh in 2nd T20I to clinch series

LAHORE JAN 25 (DNA) : Pakistani batsmen, Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez, scored fifties and chase down 137-run target set by Bangladesh in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (GSL).

Pakistan lost its first wicket at just six runs. However, Babar and Hafeez both got Pakistan off to a rousing start and accumulated a 131-run partnership in no time. Hafeez scored a phenomenal 67* whereas, skipper also scored 66* to clinch the three-match series.

The visitors managed to score 136 runs for the loss of six wickets in their limited quota of 20 overs.

Tamim Iqbal top-scored for Bangladesh with 65 off 53 before he was run out. Afif Hossain scored 21 off 20. Pakistan’s Mohammad Hasnain dismissed two batsmen. Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf picked up on wicket apiece.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss against Pakistan and decided to bat first. The visitors made one change to their playing XI as Mahedi Hasan is in for Mohammad Mithun while Pakistan are unchanged.