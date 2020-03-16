Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan-Bangladesh series postponed due to coronavirus

| March 16, 2020
277557_129143_updates

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards have decided to postpone the upcoming one-day international and Test in Karachi for a later date, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Monday.

The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment. The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from 7-10 February, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The Bangladesh men’s national cricket team was due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 5-9.

Earlier, the PCB had accepted the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) request to reschedule a one-off ODI to allow its team more time to prepare for the second Test between the two sides.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 25.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

277557_129143_updates

Pakistan-Bangladesh series postponed due to coronavirus

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards have decided to postpone the upcoming one-day international andRead More

Lahore-High-Court

Karachi qualify for semi-finals with narrow win over Islamabad

It was eventually a four-wicket win in the final over but Karachi Kings should haveRead More

  • PSL 2020: Race to the semis heats up as Karachi Kings face Islamabad United

  • New Zealand bowler Ferguson in isolation over virus fears

  • PSL 2020: Multan Sultans defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 runs

  • PCB cuts short PSL after some foreign players opt to leave Pakistan over coronavirus

  • PSL 2020: Multan Sultans face Peshawar Zalmi today

  • Australian bowler Kane Richardson quarantined for coronavirus

  • PSL 2020: Karachi ready for Kings-Qalandars battle, other fixtures

  • Quetta Gladiators face Multan Sultans as PSL 2020 play-off qualification hangs in balance

    • Comments are Closed