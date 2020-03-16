Pakistan-Bangladesh series postponed due to coronavirus

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards have decided to postpone the upcoming one-day international and Test in Karachi for a later date, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Monday.

The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment. The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from 7-10 February, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The Bangladesh men’s national cricket team was due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 5-9.

Earlier, the PCB had accepted the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) request to reschedule a one-off ODI to allow its team more time to prepare for the second Test between the two sides.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 25.