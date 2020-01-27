Pakistan, Bangladesh final T20I called off due to rain

LAHORE, JAN 27 (DNA) : The third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) between Pakistan and Bangladesh has on Monday been called off due to rain without a ball bowled.

Pakistan have won the three-match series by 2-0.

The hosts had crushed Bangladesh in the second match by nine wickets and sealed the three-match series. Skipper Babar Azam and senior batsman Mohammad Hafeez stroked masterful half-centuries.

Babar scored a 44-ball 66 not out for his 13th half-century and Hafeez made an undefeated 49-ball 67 to guide Pakistan to a modest 137-run target in 16.4 overs. The visitors were downed in Friday’s opener by five wickets.

Both victories consolidated Pakistan’s chances of hanging on to their world number one ranking in the shortest format. However, if they lose today’s match, Australia will replace them at the top.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt.), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Musa, Khushdil Shah, Amad Butt

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt.), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Mithun, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rubel Hossain

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Shozab Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Ahmed Shahab (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)