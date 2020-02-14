Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss military education cooperation

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN: — The Director General of the Directorate of Military Training of the General Headquarters of Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Saqib Mehmud Malik along with a delegation visited Baku.

In Baku, the delegation visited the War College of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan wherein the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Chief of the Main Department of Combat Training and Military Education Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov briefed it about reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army.

The delegation was also briefed about the use of best practices of the leading Countries in the military education system of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile during the talks, the current state and prospects for the development of Pakistan-Azerbaijan bilateral cooperation in the field of military education besides other issues of mutual interest were discussed.