Pakistan Army urges people to stay at their homes

The Pakistan army has urged the people to follow the government’s instruction and restrict themselves to their homes to protect themselves from coronavirus.

“Pakistan is facing a severe challenge in the face of coronavirus,” ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a video message. He added that the armed forces are aware of their responsibilities and they will do everything to contain the threat.

The spokesperson for the military’s media wing also confirmed that the federal government has deployed the army to all the provinces under Article 245 of the constitution to help them contain the spread of coronavirus.

Major General Iftikhar said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has issued instructions to provide the government doctors and available troops to help the provinces.

“The nation needs to remain united to keep Pakistan safe,” the ISPR DG said. He urged people to cooperate with the government and said isolation and cooperation were the best defence against coronavirus.

The ISPR DG said that all the educational institutions, wedding halls, restaurants and swimming pools have been closed. He added that all kinds of gatherings have also been called off.

He said the government has closed its borders to contain the spread of the virus but “the real border is between humans and coronavirus.”

The ISPR DG said that over 1 million people have been screened in the country and the armed forces were providing security to the quarantine camps.

“It is time to take tough decisions,” Major General Iftikhar said. “To overcome the threat, the armed forces will stand with the nation.”